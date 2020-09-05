Advertisement

Black rhino at Sedgwick County Zoo suddenly dies, cause of death unknown

Klyde, who was 18-years-old and described as a “favorite” of the zoo staff, went on exhibit Saturday but collapsed suddenly and wasn’t able to be revived, according to a release from the zoo.
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A black rhino at the Sedgwick County Zoo has died Saturday.

The zoo said the cause of death is unknown but a necropsy will be conducted to learn more about his health and potential cause of death.

