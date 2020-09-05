Hot Labor Day weekend, windy too

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A sunny, hot and windy Labor Day weekend across Kansas. Temperatures today will reach the low to mid 90s, with even hotter temperatures expected on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will reach the upper 90s to near 100 with the hottest temperatures across parts of central and western Kansas. The wind will also crank up tomorrow with south wind gust approaching 30-35 m.p.h. ahead of an approaching cold front.

The first of two cold fronts move into Kansas on Monday. The first front will stall over Kansas and won’t bring huge changes to the weather for Labor Day, however a much strong cold front pushes through on Tuesday. This weather system will take temperatures from the 80s and 90s on Labor Day into the 40s and 50s on Tuesday.

Cool weather will stick around through most of the week. Wet weather returns too, with rain and storms possible Tuesday with scattered showers on Wednesday. It may even get cold enough for a wintry mix or snow on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning across western Kansas.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny. Wind: S 5-15. High: 92.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 72.

Sunday: Sunny. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 97.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 71.

Labor Day: High: 94. Sunny.

Tue: High: 66. Low: 62. Windy, turning much colder with rain likely.

Wed: High: 55. Low: 45. Scattered showers, chilly.

Thu: High: 63. Low: 44. Morning showers then partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 69. Low: 48. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 76. Low: 51. Sunny.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.