Advertisement

Hot Labor Day weekend, windy too

Hot, windy weather for Labor Day Weekend
Hot, windy weather for Labor Day Weekend(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A sunny, hot and windy Labor Day weekend across Kansas. Temperatures today will reach the low to mid 90s, with even hotter temperatures expected on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will reach the upper 90s to near 100 with the hottest temperatures across parts of central and western Kansas. The wind will also crank up tomorrow with south wind gust approaching 30-35 m.p.h. ahead of an approaching cold front.

The first of two cold fronts move into Kansas on Monday. The first front will stall over Kansas and won’t bring huge changes to the weather for Labor Day, however a much strong cold front pushes through on Tuesday. This weather system will take temperatures from the 80s and 90s on Labor Day into the 40s and 50s on Tuesday.

Cool weather will stick around through most of the week. Wet weather returns too, with rain and storms possible Tuesday with scattered showers on Wednesday. It may even get cold enough for a wintry mix or snow on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning across western Kansas.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny. Wind: S 5-15. High: 92.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 72.

Sunday: Sunny. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 97.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 71.

Labor Day: High: 94. Sunny.

Tue: High: 66. Low: 62. Windy, turning much colder with rain likely.

Wed: High: 55. Low: 45. Scattered showers, chilly.

Thu: High: 63. Low: 44. Morning showers then partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 69. Low: 48. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 76. Low: 51. Sunny.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Hot for Labor Day Weekend, then much cooler next week

Updated: 18 hours ago
It’s going to be sunny and hot for the holiday weekend, but much cooler weather and chances for rain will arrive next week.

Forecast

Weekend will be hot, then huge change come next week

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:47 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we have a worry-free Friday coming our way.

Forecast

Turning Up the Heat

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT
Lighter winds Friday then a wind-blown warm-up this weekend followed by a chilly rain Tuesday

Forecast

Cold front brings wind, but no rain to Kansas

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:45 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a cold front will cruise through the state today.

Latest News

Forecast

Warming up into the holiday weekend

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
A cold front arrives Thursday, but temperatures aren't going to cool down that much

Forecast

Warmer weather returns to Kansas today

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 3:31 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Prepare for a weekend warmup.

Forecast

Brighter skies and warmer Wednesday

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
It will be warmer Wednesday with mainly sunshine throughout the day.

Forecast

Cool and wet weather across Kansas today

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:25 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Warm and windy weekend headed our way.

Forecast

Rain, some heavy, into the overnight

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Storms will develop over south central and eastern Kansas overnight.

Forecast

Cold front brings storm chances and cooler temperatures back to Kansas

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:26 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
The first of three cold fronts (over then next seven days) will move through the state today. With its passage, showers and storms are possible along with tumbling temperatures. The next cold front will come through on Thursday followed by another one this weekend.