Hot through Labor Day, then a big cool down arrives

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s going to stay sunny and hot through Labor Day, but a cold front will bring some much cooler weather next week.

Tonight, lows will drop into the 60s and 70s. The sky will stay clear and the wind will be around 10-20.

Sunday, sunshine will continue with highs in the mid to upper 90s in central Kansas and the upper 90s to low 100s in the west. The wind will pick up too, sustained around 20-30 with gusts around 35-40.

It’s going to stay sunny and hot through Labor Day with highs in the 90s.

A cold front will move through Monday night that will bring much cooler weather into the central plains through the rest of the week. Highs will drop into the 60s and low 70s on Tuesday in central Kansas, but the rest of the state will fall into the 40s and 50s (thanks to the front moving in from the northwest). The cooler weather will really take over on Wednesday, with highs in the low 50s on Wednesday. We’ll get back into the 60s Thursday.

Showers and storms will be likely across the state on Tuesday, with scattered showers Wednesday into Thursday morning.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: SW 15-25; gusty. High: 95.

Tomorrow night: Clear. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. Low: 70.

Monday: Sunny. Wind: S 5-15; gusty. High: 95.

Tue: High: 72. Low: 60. Windy with showers and storms.

Wed: High: 55. Low: 44. Scattered showers, chilly.

Thu: High: 63. Low: 44. Morning showers then partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 70. Low: 44. Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 76. Low: 49. Sunny.

