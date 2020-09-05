Advertisement

Kansas State Fair livestock show begins this weekend

By Felicia Rolfe
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some Kansas traditions are still alive despite COVID-19 cancellations.

The Kansas State Fair kicked off the first of three weekends of its annual livestock show Saturday.

Organizers said it was a long and worrisome road to get here, but they are glad they were able to make this happen for their kids.

“Every day was a different day,” Jenn Galloway said. “It could have been cancelled at any time, but the kids were still putting all of the work into it, and the adults that raised these animals, and we’re excited to bring the animals in, and we made it to this weekend.”

To help keep the event safe, organizers said they are keeping track of everyone who purchases tickets for their showcases and recording what county they are coming from.

They also provided hand sanitizing stations and recommended mask wearing and social distancing.

They said the crowd Saturday was willing to abide by the new regulations and were thankful for the opportunity to keep the event going.

