Longtime church security guard honored with drive-by parade

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Community members got together Saturday morning to show their appreciation to one of their own during a car parade.

Members of St. Johns and St. Bartholomew’s church put together a car parade for James Adams, a security guard for more than 20 years at the churches, who is now in hospice.

He’s been battling a disease for six months now.

This holiday weekend, members of the community who know Adams wanted to show him how much they appreciate all his hard work.

Adams said this surprise meant a lot for him, especially since he hasn’t been able to see many of these people in a long time.

“I figured they need to come see me and that’s what all these people were doing,” Adams said. “Surprised the heck out of me because I have been so ill. It was a blessing see all these people still care.”

Community members said they are glad to show him how special he is to them.

“I love him. I’ve known him since he came to St. John’s and I retired in 2001,” Judy Morris said. “So he was there before that. He’s a special guy.”

“He cares for the church members, the community, the property,” Tracy Morris said. “He takes good care of everyone and everything.”

Adams said after much suffering, the members who participated in the parade turned his life around for a little bit.

