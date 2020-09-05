Advertisement

One killed, four hurt in head-on crash

Crash near Gilda and MacArthur
Crash near Gilda and MacArthur(KWCH)
By John Boyd
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Authorities believe alcohol was a factor in an early-morning crash that left a 23-year-old woman dead and four others hospitalized.

Crews were called to the scene near Gilda and MacArthur Road, that’s just west of Hoover, around 2:15 Saturday morning.

There, they found five people with injuries. They were all rushed to the hospital, where one of them died from her injuries.

Officials at the scene tell us a car and a van were traveling in the area when one of the vehicles crossed the center line into the path of the other vehicle.

Accident reconstruction crews spent the morning investigating what happened.

