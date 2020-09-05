Advertisement

Some city of Wichita facilities to be closed on Labor Day

Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some city of Wichita facilities will be closed on Labor Day. That will include city hall, the parks and recreation centers, as well as the public libraries.

Other closed facilities include:

- Great Plains Nature Center

- Old Cowtown Museum

- Wichita Art Museum

- CityArts

- Century II administrative offices

- Wichita TIX box office

- Transit offices

- Environmental health office

- Water Center

- Animal Shelter

- Brooks Landfill

Botanica and the Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center will still be open during its regular hours.

OJ Watson Park will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., mini golf from noon to 7 p.m. and kayak rentals from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

