Big cool down on the way

Big cool down coming
Big cool down coming(Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher)
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front will bring much cooler weather to Kansas after Labor Day.

Tonight, lows will drop into the 50s and 60s for the west and the upper 60s to lower 70s for central Kansas. We will have a clear to a mostly clear sky and it will be breezy, with gusts around 25-35.

Tomorrow, with a sunny sky, highs will reach the mid to upper 80s for the northwest, the mid 90s for the rest of the state. It will stay breezy, especially in south central Kansas, with gusts around 30.

A big cool down will move into the central plains on Tuesday. Highs will drop into the upper 30s for the northwest, the 50s for southwestern and north central Kansas. Due to the timing of the front, the highs in south central Kansas will reach the low 70s in the morning. Then, we will get cooler in the afternoon, dropping into the mid 50s.

Rain will be likely across the state on Tuesday with a few storms. Scattered showers will continue Wednesday into Thursday. We’ll stay cool through then, with highs in the low 50s Wednesday, the 60s Thursday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 95.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 61.

Tuesday: Rain likely with a few storms. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 73.

Wed: High: 53. Low: 45. Scattered showers likely, chilly.

Thu: High: 60. Low: 47. Morning showers then partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 69. Low: 49. Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 78. Low: 51. Sunny.

Sun: High: 80. Low: 54. Sunny.

