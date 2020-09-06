Advertisement

Hot and windy through Labor Day, much colder Tuesday

Big Weather Changes follow the Holiday
Big Weather Changes follow the Holiday(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunny and windy today with southwest wind gusts approaching 40 m.p.h through the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s across central Kansas with temperatures between 99 and 103 in the west. Breezy and mild tonight with south winds continuing on Labor Day. Sunny skies continue on Labor Day with highs in the 80s and 90s. Dry weather will persist until Tuesday.

Late Monday night into Tuesday a strong cold front moves in from Canada and temperatures plummet into the 40s and 50s across Kansas by Tuesday afternoon. Gusty north winds (35-45 m.p.h.) will make it feel even colder too. Rain develops behind the cold front and there could be a few thunderstorms across southern Kansas. Severe weather is unlikely. It will be cold enough Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning for rain to mix with snow across western Kansas, however don’t expect much more than a trace (dusting) as the snow is likely to melt once it hits the ground.

Still cold and rainy on Wednesday, with off/on showers likely and mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will struggle making it into the 40s and 50s through the afternoon. Drying out Thursday with temperatures in the 50s and 60s, with 60s and low 70s by Friday. Next weekend looks dry and pleasant with highs in the 70s to near 80.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny. Wind: SW 20-30; gusty. High: 97.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 70.

Labor Day: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 95.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: S/E 10-20. Low: 64.

Tue: High: 72. Windy, falling temperatures- showers and rumbles likely.

Wed: High: 52. Low: 42. Scattered showers likely, chilly.

Thu: High: 63. Low: 44. Morning showers then partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 70. Low: 46. Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 76. Low: 49. Sunny.

Sun: High: 78. Low: 53. Sunny.

