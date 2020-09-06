Advertisement

Macksville Jr. High and High School students, staff to all quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

The quarantine began Sept. 5 and individuals can return to the school Sept. 16.
The quarantine began Sept. 5 and individuals can return to the school Sept. 16.(USD 351)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACKSVILLE, Kan. (KWCH) - Macksville Jr. High and High School staff and students must all quarantine due to being exposed to someone who was infectious with COVID-19, according to the Stafford County Health Department.

The quarantine began Sept. 5 and individuals can return to the school Sept. 16.

The individual who was infectious is isolated at their home.

No activities or practices are allowed to be held and students will resume their normal school schedule over Google Meet starting Wednesday. Those that do not have their Chromebook yet should contact the school office Tuesday morning, the school district said.

All 7-12th grade students & teachers will be quarantined until 9/15/20. *No activities or practices during this...

Posted by USD #351 - Macksville on Saturday, September 5, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas native speaks on experience writing for Stars and Stripes newspaper

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Grant DeMars
The paper, which serves as the military’s independent newspaper, is under threat of being defunded by the Defense Department.

News

Native Kansan talks about future of Stars and Stripes newspaper

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Wichita Police respond to suspicious device call at N Wichita Walmart

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Wichita Police respond to suspicious device call at N Wichita Walmart

Updated: 18 hours ago
Employees at the Walmart located at 29th and Rock Road were evacuated from the building.

Latest News

News

USD 422 volleyball tournament attendee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The game took place Sept. 1.

News

Longtime church security guard honored with drive-by parade

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

Kansas State Fair livestock show begins this weekend

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

Kansas State Fair livestock show begins this weekend

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Felicia Rolfe
The Kansas State Fair kicked off the first of three weekends of its annual livestock show Saturday.

News

Longtime church security guard honored with drive-by parade

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Felicia Rolfe
Community members got together Saturday morning to show their appreciation to one of their own during a car parade.

News

Some city of Wichita facilities closed on Labor Day

Updated: 21 hours ago
Some city of Wichita facilities will be closed on Labor Day.