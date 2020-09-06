Macksville Jr. High and High School students, staff to all quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

MACKSVILLE, Kan. (KWCH) - Macksville Jr. High and High School staff and students must all quarantine due to being exposed to someone who was infectious with COVID-19, according to the Stafford County Health Department.

The quarantine began Sept. 5 and individuals can return to the school Sept. 16.

The individual who was infectious is isolated at their home.

No activities or practices are allowed to be held and students will resume their normal school schedule over Google Meet starting Wednesday. Those that do not have their Chromebook yet should contact the school office Tuesday morning, the school district said.

All 7-12th grade students & teachers will be quarantined until 9/15/20. *No activities or practices during this... Posted by USD #351 - Macksville on Saturday, September 5, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.