Southwest offering daily flight from Wichita to Denver

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Flying to Denver from Wichita just got a little cheaper.

According to flywichita.com, Southwest Airlines will offer nonstop flights from Wichita to Denver starting Sunday.

Daily connections to other Colorado destinations, like Steam Boat Springs, will also be offered.

The daily flight will depart Wichita at 1:35 p.m. and arrive in Denver at 1:55 p.m. local time.

The return flight leaves Denver at 12:20 p.m. and arrives in Wichita at 2:35 p.m. local time.

Passengers can take two bags at no charge and the airline does not charge change fees.

Southwest will temporarily suspend two direct routes to Phoenix and Las Vegas, but those destinations will be available through Denver.

