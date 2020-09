WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita fire crews are responding to a house fire in the 1400 block of N Blackstone Court in west Wichita.

A call has been put out for more fire units and there are currently no calls for EMS crews.

Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene for more details.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.