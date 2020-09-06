Advertisement

Wichita Police respond to suspicious device call at N Wichita Walmart

Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: Employees and customers were let back into the store.

Eyewitness News is still at the scene gathering information on what happened.

Wichita Police are responding to a suspicious device call at the Walmart in north Wichita.

Employees and customers at the Walmart located at 29th and Rock Road were evacuated from the building.

“I got here, they were saying nobody could come in to the Walmart, everybody was pushed back to the Starbucks,” Angel Robinson, Walmart shopper, said. “I’ve been out here for an hour and a half. I don’t see any fire trucks any dogs, they said it was a bomb threat but I don’t see anything going on. Everybody’s just standing around waiting.”

Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene gathering more information.

