Advertisement

2 horses killed in Ford County crash

Two horses died Monday morning after a car crashed into them in Ford County.
Two horses died Monday morning after a car crashed into them in Ford County.(Ford County Fire & EMS)
By Angela Smith
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Two horses died Monday morning after a crash in Ford County.

Around 1:45 a.m., Ford County Fire & EMS crews were dispatched to a vehicle accident on Highway 50, according to a post on Facebook.

Initial reports stated a vehicle had hit a horse. Crews arrived and determined the car actually struck three horses. The people in the car were treated in the vehicle for very minor injuries.

Ford County says two of the horses perished and a third one was injured.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking News

Police identify man killed in N. Wichita hit-and-run Wednesday night

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:23 PM CDT
|
By Matt Heilman
One person is dead after a crash in north Wichita.

News

Project addressing safety concern near Campus HS completed ahead of school year

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT
|
By Matt Heilman
A ribbon-cutting Wednesday celebrated the conclusion of a road project at 55th Street South and Meridian, a heavy-traffic area near Campus High School.

Accidents

WPD have made contact with driver of vehicle involved in Monday night hit and run, no arrests made yet

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:14 PM CDT
|
By Matt Heilman
Emergency crews transported one person to a local hospital with critical injuries Monday night after a vehicle hit that person near West 21st North and North Wellington Place.

Accidents

Sheriff’s Office: 2 die in Sedgwick County crash, fire

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:47 AM CDT
|
By Angela Smith
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said two people died Saturday night in a crash and subsequent vehicle fires.

Latest News

Crime

Chase ends in crash near downtown Wichita

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:44 AM CDT
|
By Angela Smith
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has blocked off Washington Street, south of Douglas, in downtown Wichita.

Accidents

WPD: Speed a factor in critical-injury motorcycle crash

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:06 AM CDT
|
By Angela Smith
A man is in critical condition following a Monday morning crash.

Accidents

WPD: Speed believed to be factor in deadly W. Wichita crash

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 3:39 PM CDT
|
By Kylie Cameron and Chelsea Croft
One person has died and another has severe injuries after an accident near 16th and West Street Saturday afternoon.

Accidents

Neosho County commission candidate killed in crash

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT
|
By Angela Smith
A Neosho County commission candidate was killed on Sunday in a crash just 3 miles north of Erie.

Safety

Man killed in crash involving motorcycle, SUV in midtown Wichita

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:38 PM CDT
|
By Matt Heilman
Wichita police said the SUV was traveling north on Vine Street when it collided with the motorcycle traveling on McLean. The crash happened a little after 6:30 p.m.

News

Kansas Department of Transportation celebrates I-70 golden anniversary

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT
|
By Matt Heilman
From left to right, Kansas Senator Rick Billinger; Mary Eisenhower, granddaughter of President Dwight D. Eisenhower; Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Secretary Brad Loveless; and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz participated in I-70’s 50th anniversary celebration this morning at the Kanorado weigh station.