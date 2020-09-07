2 horses killed in Ford County crash

FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Two horses died Monday morning after a crash in Ford County.

Around 1:45 a.m., Ford County Fire & EMS crews were dispatched to a vehicle accident on Highway 50, according to a post on Facebook.

Initial reports stated a vehicle had hit a horse. Crews arrived and determined the car actually struck three horses. The people in the car were treated in the vehicle for very minor injuries.

Ford County says two of the horses perished and a third one was injured.

