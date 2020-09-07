Artists work on ‘Black Lives Matter’ street murals in KCMO

KANSAS CITY. Mo. (KMBC/CNN) - Local artists worked Saturday to create six blocks of “Black Lives Matter” street murals throughout Kansas City, Mo.

Organizers say the “KC Art on the Block: A Black Lives Matter Project” is harnessing the power of art and community to draw attention to racism in an effort to move toward equality.

Kansas City, the NAACP of Kansas City, Troost Market Collective and the Urban League of Greater Kansas City are all involved in the project.

Following the completion of the street murals, organizers said a blueprint will be provided for interested individuals or organizations to independently apply additional “Black Lives Matter” murals to their own neighborhood streets throughout the city.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.