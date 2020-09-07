Bowling alley in Concordia destroyed due to fire Sunday morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - According to the radio station KNCK, the Concordia Fire Department responded to a fire at Thunder Strikez bowling alley around 3 a.m. Sunday.

When crews arrived, the building was engulfed in flames with heavy smoke rolling out.

The roof collapsed soon after and the building is a total loss. As of Sunday evening, officials are asking people to avoid the area because it’s still dangerous.

The fire is being investigated as a crime scene.

