Advertisement

Gov. Kelly to hold Labor Day COVID-19 News Conference

(AP Photo/John Hanna)
(AP Photo/John Hanna)(John Hanna | AP)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW/KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly will hold her weekly COVID-19 news conference on Monday as many take the day off for Labor Day.

The news conference is set for 4:00p.m.

Her news conference comes as concerns rise about Labor Day outings across the state and nation.

You can watch the news conference here:

If you are not able to see the video player, CLICK HERE. You can also watch live on our Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Hays Middle School moves learning online this week due to COVID-19

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Angela Smith
Hays Middle School will resume classes online Wednesday due to a number of staff and students in isolation or quarantine

National

Artists work on ‘Black Lives Matter’ street murals in KCMO

Updated: 1 hour ago
Local artists worked Saturday to create six blocks of “Black Lives Matter” street murals throughout Kansas City, Mo.

Accidents

2 horses killed in Ford County crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Two horses died Monday morning after a crash in Ford County.

News

Family of Valley Center man create memorial challenge - clipped version

Updated: 15 hours ago
After running 50 miles for his 50th birthday and 60 miles for his 60th birthday, the family of Jeff DeGarmo is serving as his feet in memory of his 65th birthday.

Latest News

News

Project Justice ICT donates kids-sized face masks to schools

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Shawn Loging
Project Justice ICT collected nearly 500 kid-sized masks for those returning to school this week.

News

Project Justice ICT donates kids-sized face masks to schools

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

No injuries reported after house fire in W Wichita

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Concordia bowling alley fire under investigation

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Smile on the Mile challenge created to remember late Valley Center man’s mission to get people outside

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Man dies in Reno County accident Sunday morning

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
A 24-year-old man died in an accident in Arlington Sunday morning, according to the Reno County Sheriff’s Office.