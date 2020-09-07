Gov. Kelly to hold Labor Day COVID-19 News Conference
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW/KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly will hold her weekly COVID-19 news conference on Monday as many take the day off for Labor Day.
The news conference is set for 4:00p.m.
Her news conference comes as concerns rise about Labor Day outings across the state and nation.
You can watch the news conference here:
If you are not able to see the video player, CLICK HERE. You can also watch live on our Facebook page.
