Hays Middle School moves learning online this week due to COVID-19

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - Hays Middle School has canceled classes on Tuesday and will resume classes online Wednesday due to a number of staff and students in isolation or quarantine, according to the Hays Unified School District 489.

The district said while there will be no school for students on Tuesday, teachers and staff members will report to work for training and planning purposes. Staff will again report to work Wednesday-Friday, but students will receive instruction remotely.

All student activities and athletics have been canceled for the week. On-site learning will resume on Monday, September 14, unless the district notifies otherwise.

“This decision is made in an effort to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff. The understanding and flexibility of our families and community is greatly appreciated,” said the district which started classes on Aug. 26.

USD 489 said it is working with the Ellis County Health Department to complete contact tracing. Close contacts will be notified and be required to quarantine.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.