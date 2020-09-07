Advertisement

Kansas reports nearly 1,700 new cases of COVID-19 over weekend

By Angela Smith
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 1,694 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday and four new deaths. There were also 26 new hospitalizations related to the virus.

In the school gating metrics, the overall state weekly trend shows a decreasing trend from a state rate of 118.6 per 100,000 on Aug. 16 to 97.4 per 100,000 on Aug. 30. The overall state weekly percent positivity increased slightly by 0.2% from Aug. 16 to Aug. 30.

The percentage of tests coming back positive on Sunday is down to 8.1% with a statewide of average of 10.7%

Gov. Laura Kelly will address the latest COVID-19 numbers and the state’s response to the pandemic at 4 p.m.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden: I want full transparency on COVID vaccine

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said he worries the president will undermine public confidence in a coronavirus vaccine.

Coronavirus

Flu vaccines may be more important during coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Flu shots will be critical this year since flu season will overlap with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus

Hays Middle School moves learning online this week due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Hays Middle School will resume classes online Wednesday due to a number of staff and students in isolation or quarantine

National Politics

Hopes fading for coronavirus deal as Congress returns

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Talks between top Democrats and the Trump administration broke off last month and remain off track, with the bipartisan unity that drove almost $3 trillion in COVID-19 rescue legislation into law this spring replaced by toxic partisanship and a return to Washington dysfunction.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Virus still throwing theme park attendance for a loop

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Some parks have reduced operating days, slashed ticket prices, and closed early for the year because of lower-than-hoped attendance, along with the uncertainty of what’s to come with the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Disney, Universal hit capacity over Labor Day weekend

Updated: 11 hours ago
It appears to be the first time both Universal Orlando and Walt Disney World hit limited capacity at all their parks in the same day since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Coronavirus

Colleges combating coronavirus turn to stinky savior: sewage

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
As colleges grapple with the coronavirus, institutions across the country are turning campus sewage into a public health tool.

News

Macksville Jr. High and High School students, staff to all quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
The quarantine began Sept. 5 and individuals can return to the school Sept. 16.

News

USD 422 volleyball tournament attendee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 7:54 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
The game took place Sept. 1.

Coronavirus

Colleges using COVID dorms, quarantines to keep virus at bay

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:30 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
With the coronavirus spreading through colleges at alarming rates, universities are scrambling to find quarantine locations in dormitory buildings and off-campus properties to isolate the thousands of students who have caught COVID-19 or been exposed to it.