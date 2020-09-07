Kansas reports nearly 1,700 new cases of COVID-19 over weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 1,694 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday and four new deaths. There were also 26 new hospitalizations related to the virus.

In the school gating metrics, the overall state weekly trend shows a decreasing trend from a state rate of 118.6 per 100,000 on Aug. 16 to 97.4 per 100,000 on Aug. 30. The overall state weekly percent positivity increased slightly by 0.2% from Aug. 16 to Aug. 30.

The percentage of tests coming back positive on Sunday is down to 8.1% with a statewide of average of 10.7%

Gov. Laura Kelly will address the latest COVID-19 numbers and the state’s response to the pandemic at 4 p.m.

