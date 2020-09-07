Advertisement

Kentucky driver pulled over for DIY, hand-drawn driver’s license plate

It may look real, but look a little closer, police in Millersburg, Ky. weren't diverted by this decoy.
It may look real, but look a little closer, police in Millersburg, Ky. weren't diverted by this decoy.(Millersburg Police Department/Facebook)
By Angela Smith
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILLERSBURG, Ky. (KWCH) - A Kentucky police department shared a photo of an interesting DIY project.

The Millersburg Police Department said officers conducted a traffic stop on Sept. 2 after something just didn’t seem right about this particular license plate.

After further investigation, it was determined not only was the vehicle’s license plate fictitious, but the driver had no insurance and was driving on a suspended license.

Police said if you’re going so far as to draw a license plate, “Don’t forget to draw the registration sticker.”

Posted by Millersburg Police Department on Thursday, September 3, 2020

