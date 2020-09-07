Kentucky driver pulled over for DIY, hand-drawn driver’s license plate

MILLERSBURG, Ky. (KWCH) - A Kentucky police department shared a photo of an interesting DIY project.

The Millersburg Police Department said officers conducted a traffic stop on Sept. 2 after something just didn’t seem right about this particular license plate.

After further investigation, it was determined not only was the vehicle’s license plate fictitious, but the driver had no insurance and was driving on a suspended license.

Police said if you’re going so far as to draw a license plate, “Don’t forget to draw the registration sticker.”

Millersburg Police Officers conducted a traffic stop on 9/2/2020 after something just didn’t seem right about this... Posted by Millersburg Police Department on Thursday, September 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.