Advertisement

Man dies in Reno County accident Sunday morning

SOURCE: MGN
SOURCE: MGN(KALB)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - A 24-year-old man died in an accident in Arlington Sunday morning, according to the Reno County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident was believed to have happened around 2 a.m., but crews were dispatched to the scene around 10:30 a.m.

Wayne Schoenecker, the driver, was traveling east on Arlington Road when he went off on the south side of the road, losing control of the vehicle. Schoenecker was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle when it rolled over, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Family of Valley Center man create memorial challenge - clipped version

Updated: moments ago
After running 50 miles for his 50th birthday and 60 miles for his 60th birthday, the family of Jeff DeGarmo is serving as his feet in memory of his 65th birthday.

News

Project Justice ICT donates kids-sized face masks to schools

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Shawn Loging
Project Justice ICT collected nearly 500 kid-sized masks for those returning to school this week.

News

Project Justice ICT donates kids-sized face masks to schools

Updated: 38 minutes ago

News

No injuries reported after house fire in W Wichita

Updated: 52 minutes ago

News

Concordia bowling alley fire under investigation

Updated: 58 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Smile on the Mile challenge created to remember late Valley Center man’s mission to get people outside

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Smile on the Mile challenge created to remember late Valley Center man’s mission to get people outside

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shawn Loging
A Wichita area family is encouraging others to get outside to remember their father.

News

Bowling alley in Concordia destroyed due to fire Sunday morning

Updated: 2 hours ago
The fire is being investigated as a crime scene.

Forecast

Big cool down on the way

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sarah Fletcher
A cold front will bring much cooler weather to Kansas after Labor Day.

News

No injuries reported after house fire in W Wichita

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Wichita fire crews are responding to a house fire in the 1400 block of N Blackstone Court in west Wichita.