Man dies in Reno County accident Sunday morning

ARLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - A 24-year-old man died in an accident in Arlington Sunday morning, according to the Reno County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident was believed to have happened around 2 a.m., but crews were dispatched to the scene around 10:30 a.m.

Wayne Schoenecker, the driver, was traveling east on Arlington Road when he went off on the south side of the road, losing control of the vehicle. Schoenecker was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle when it rolled over, according to the sheriff’s office.

