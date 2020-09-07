Much cooler weather and rain take over Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Big changes are coming to Kansas this week.

Tonight, lows will drop into the upper 30s to low 40s for the northwest, the mid 50s for southwestern and north central Kansas, and the 60s for the south central part of the state (the farther south and east you go, the warmer it will be).

Tomorrow, as a front pushes through the state, much cooler temps will take over. Due to the timing of the front, highs will reach the low 80s in south central Kansas in the morning, but temps will fall through the day. For the rest of the state, highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s for north central and southwestern Kansas and the northwest will have highs in the 40s.

Showers will move into northwestern Kansas Tuesday morning. They will move to the southeast, taking over the whole state in the afternoon. Showers and a few storms will linger Tuesday night. For the northwest, a light rain/snow mix will be possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as lows in that part of the state drop into the mid 30s. For the rest of us, lows will fall into the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Scattered showers will linger, off and on, Wednesday, Thursday, and into Friday morning.

Highs will get back into the 60s on Thursday, the 70s on Friday, and the 80s by Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. Low: 66.

Tomorrow: Rain/storms likely. Wind: SE/N 10-20; gusty. High: 80 (temps drop through the day)

Tomorrow night: Rain/storms continue. Wind: NE 10-20; gusty. Low: 45.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Wind: N 10-15; gusty. High: 58.

Thu: High: 64. Low: 54. Scattered showers.

Fri: High: 73. Low: 57. Morning showers then mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 79. Low: 60. Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 81. Low: 57. Sunny.

Mon: High: 81. Low: 59. Sunny.

