Powerful cold front turns summer into a taste of winter

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the final day of the holiday weekend will probably be the hottest as temperatures top-out in the middle to upper 90s. However, as the saying goes, what goes up must also come down and temperatures will tumble tomorrow.

A powerful cold front moving through the state on Tuesday will take morning temperatures in the 60s and 70s and send them into the 40s and 50s during the afternoon. To make matters worse, rain is likely throughout the state and it will be accompanied by a ferocious breeze from the north gusting to over 40 mph.

Far western Kansas will most likely see a rain and snow mix on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but between a warm soil and air temperatures in the lower to middle 30s, accumulation looks unlikely. However, far northwest Kansas may have a slushy inch or two of snow on grassy areas by Wednesday morning.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, hot, and breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 98.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. SE 15-25; gusty. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Showers/storms likely; breezy with falling temps. Wind: SE/NE 15-25; gusty. High: 79.

Tomorrow Night: Rain and wind. N 15-25; gusty. Low: 50.

Wed: High: 59. Low: 48. Off-and-on showers; windy.

Thu: High: 63. Low: 55. Occasional showers; breezy.

Fri: High: 70. Low: 60. Morning showers; otherwise mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 78. Low: 59. Sunny and warmer.

Sun: High: 77. Low: 58. Sunny.

