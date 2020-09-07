Advertisement

Powerful cold front turns summer into a taste of winter

Big temperature change in Goodland
Big temperature change in Goodland(kwch)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the final day of the holiday weekend will probably be the hottest as temperatures top-out in the middle to upper 90s. However, as the saying goes, what goes up must also come down and temperatures will tumble tomorrow.

A powerful cold front moving through the state on Tuesday will take morning temperatures in the 60s and 70s and send them into the 40s and 50s during the afternoon. To make matters worse, rain is likely throughout the state and it will be accompanied by a ferocious breeze from the north gusting to over 40 mph.

Far western Kansas will most likely see a rain and snow mix on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but between a warm soil and air temperatures in the lower to middle 30s, accumulation looks unlikely. However, far northwest Kansas may have a slushy inch or two of snow on grassy areas by Wednesday morning.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, hot, and breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 98.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. SE 15-25; gusty. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Showers/storms likely; breezy with falling temps. Wind: SE/NE 15-25; gusty. High: 79.

Tomorrow Night: Rain and wind. N 15-25; gusty. Low: 50.

Wed: High: 59. Low: 48. Off-and-on showers; windy.

Thu: High: 63. Low: 55. Occasional showers; breezy.

Fri: High: 70. Low: 60. Morning showers; otherwise mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 78. Low: 59. Sunny and warmer.

Sun: High: 77. Low: 58. Sunny.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Big cool down on the way

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Sarah Fletcher
A cold front will bring much cooler weather to Kansas after Labor Day.

Forecast

Hot and windy through Labor Day, much colder Tuesday

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Dean Jones
Hot and windy weather continues through Labor Day

Forecast

Hot through Labor Day, then a big cool down arrives

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
It’s going to stay sunny and hot through Labor Day, but a cold front will bring some much cooler weather next week.

Forecast

Hot Labor Day weekend, windy too

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:27 AM CDT
|
By Dean Jones
Hot Labor Day weekend across Kansas

Latest News

Forecast

Hot for Labor Day Weekend, then much cooler next week

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT
It’s going to be sunny and hot for the holiday weekend, but much cooler weather and chances for rain will arrive next week.

Forecast

Weekend will be hot, then huge change come next week

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:47 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we have a worry-free Friday coming our way.

Forecast

Turning Up the Heat

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT
Lighter winds Friday then a wind-blown warm-up this weekend followed by a chilly rain Tuesday

Forecast

Cold front brings wind, but no rain to Kansas

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:45 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a cold front will cruise through the state today.

Forecast

Warming up into the holiday weekend

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
A cold front arrives Thursday, but temperatures aren't going to cool down that much

Forecast

Warmer weather returns to Kansas today

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 3:31 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Prepare for a weekend warmup.