Advertisement

Project Justice ICT donates kids-sized face masks to schools

By Shawn Loging
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local organization wants to make sure your kids are ready for the school year.

Project Justice ICT collected nearly 500 kid-sized masks for those returning to school this week. The organization was able to get the masks thanks to donations from the community.

Organizers said they just want to make sure children are taken care of.

“When I reached out to some of the elementary schools, they were pretty enthusiastic about it,” Jake Simms said. “Even if … we’ll drop off our 500 or so masks, my bet is they’re still going to need them.”

Some of the masks were handmade and donated to the group while others were purchased through donations.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Project Justice ICT donates kids-sized face masks to schools

Updated: 37 minutes ago

News

No injuries reported after house fire in W Wichita

Updated: 51 minutes ago

News

Concordia bowling alley fire under investigation

Updated: 57 minutes ago

News

Smile on the Mile challenge created to remember late Valley Center man’s mission to get people outside

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Man dies in Reno County accident Sunday morning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWCH Staff
A 24-year-old man died in an accident in Arlington Sunday morning, according to the Reno County Sheriff’s Office.

News

Smile on the Mile challenge created to remember late Valley Center man’s mission to get people outside

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shawn Loging
A Wichita area family is encouraging others to get outside to remember their father.

News

Bowling alley in Concordia destroyed due to fire Sunday morning

Updated: 2 hours ago
The fire is being investigated as a crime scene.

Forecast

Big cool down on the way

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sarah Fletcher
A cold front will bring much cooler weather to Kansas after Labor Day.

News

No injuries reported after house fire in W Wichita

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Wichita fire crews are responding to a house fire in the 1400 block of N Blackstone Court in west Wichita.

News

Macksville Jr. High and High School students, staff to all quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The quarantine began Sept. 5 and individuals can return to the school Sept. 16.