Project Justice ICT donates kids-sized face masks to schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local organization wants to make sure your kids are ready for the school year.

Project Justice ICT collected nearly 500 kid-sized masks for those returning to school this week. The organization was able to get the masks thanks to donations from the community.

Organizers said they just want to make sure children are taken care of.

“When I reached out to some of the elementary schools, they were pretty enthusiastic about it,” Jake Simms said. “Even if … we’ll drop off our 500 or so masks, my bet is they’re still going to need them.”

Some of the masks were handmade and donated to the group while others were purchased through donations.

