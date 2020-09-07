Advertisement

Saudi court issues final verdicts in Khashoggi killing

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 file photo, a Turkish police officer walks past a picture of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi prior to a ceremony near the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, marking the one-year anniversary of his death.
FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 file photo, a Turkish police officer walks past a picture of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi prior to a ceremony near the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, marking the one-year anniversary of his death.(AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Saudi court issued final verdicts on Monday in the case of slain Washington Post columnist and Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi after his family announced pardons that spared five of the convicted individuals from execution.

Saudi Arabia’s state television aired few details about the final verdicts issued by the Riyadh Criminal Court against the eight Saudi nationals. Their names were not made public.

The court ordered a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for five. Another received a 10-year sentence, and two others were ordered to serve seven years in prison.

The trial was widely criticized by rights groups and an independent U.N. investigator, who noted that no senior officials nor anyone suspected of ordering the killing was found guilty. The independence of the court was also brought into question.

Prior to his killing, Khashoggi had written critically of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in columns for the Washington Post. He’d been living in exile in the United States for about a year as Prince Mohammed oversaw a crackdown in Saudi Arabia on human rights activists, writers and critics of the kingdom’s devastating war in Yemen.

Khashoggi was killed in late 2018 inside the Saudi consulate in Turkey.

Among those ensnared in the killing are a forensic doctor, intelligence and security officers and individuals who worked for the crown prince’s office. The crown prince has denied any knowledge of the operation.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Philippine leader pardons US Marine in transgender killing

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Philippine president has pardoned a U.S. Marine in a surprise move that will free him from imprisonment in the 2014 killing of a transgender Filipino woman that sparked anger in the former American colony.

National

Hospital: Russia’s Alexei Navalny out of coma, is responsive

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
It noted that he was responding to speech but “long-term consequences of the serious poisoning can still not be ruled out.”

National

WikiLeaks’ Assange in UK court to fight US extradition bid

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange appeared in a London court on Monday to fight a U.S. extradition request at a high-stakes hearing that was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Virus still throwing theme park attendance for a loop

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Some parks have reduced operating days, slashed ticket prices, and closed early for the year because of lower-than-hoped attendance, along with the uncertainty of what’s to come with the coronavirus.

Latest News

National

Civil rights leader: vaccine distribution can be a big moment to address ‘systemic disparities’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Peter Zampa
The race is on to develop multiple vaccines for COVID-19 in record time, but questions remain as to how the hypothetical vaccines should be released.

National

Mich. woman scammed out of $30,000 in same week she lost her husband

Updated: 4 hours ago
The widow hopes the scammers are caught before someone else is victimized. She has spoken with the FBI and is setting up a police report.

National

Widow scammed out of $30,000 after losing husband, job

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The widow hopes the scammers are caught before someone else is victimized. She has spoken with the FBI and is setting up a police report.

National

California wildfires set record with more than 2M acres burned

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Three of the four largest fires in California history are burning in a September full of hot weather, meteorologists say.

National

Nationwide protests for racial justice continue over holiday weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
In less than three months, there have been close to 8,000 Black Lives Matter protests around the country, of which 93% involved peaceful protesters.

National

Djokovic out of US Open after hitting line judge with ball

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Top-seeded Novak Djokovic has been defaulted from his fourth-round match at the U.S. Open after he accidentally hit a line judge with a tennis ball.