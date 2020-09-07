Advertisement

Smile on the Mile challenge created to remember late Kechi man’s mission to get people outside

A Wichita area family is encouraging others to get outside to remember their father.
A Wichita area family is encouraging others to get outside to remember their father.
By Shawn Loging
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KECHI, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita area family is encouraging others to get outside to remember their father.

Jeff Degarmo ran 50 miles on his 50th birthday and 60 miles on his 60th birthday. Though this year, Jeff’s family and friends are serving at his feet because Jeff isn’t here to cover the miles for his 65th birthday.

He died the day after Christmas last year from health problems.

The Smile on the Mile challenge was created in his honor: run or walk 65 miles total or 6.5 miles a week in September.

You can sign up for the challenge here.

