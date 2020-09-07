Smile on the Mile challenge created to remember late Kechi man’s mission to get people outside

KECHI, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita area family is encouraging others to get outside to remember their father.

Jeff Degarmo ran 50 miles on his 50th birthday and 60 miles on his 60th birthday. Though this year, Jeff’s family and friends are serving at his feet because Jeff isn’t here to cover the miles for his 65th birthday.

He died the day after Christmas last year from health problems.

The Smile on the Mile challenge was created in his honor: run or walk 65 miles total or 6.5 miles a week in September.

You can sign up for the challenge here.

