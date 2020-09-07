Week of September 7: Job of The Day
MONDAY: Deposit Processing Specialist | Equity Bank | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11271410
TUESDAY: Route Sales Manager | Interstate Batteries of South Central Kansas | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11273501
WEDNESDAY: Administrative - Health Plan Group Services Rep | Medova Healthcare Financial Group | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11269407
THURSDAY: Emergency Services Call Taker | Sedgwick County | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11271694
FRIDAY: Custodial Manager | Wichita State University | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11271622
