Week of September 7: Job of The Day

JOB OF THE DAY
JOB OF THE DAY(KWCH)
By Lily Wu
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

MONDAY: Deposit Processing Specialist | Equity Bank | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11271410

TUESDAY: Route Sales Manager | Interstate Batteries of South Central Kansas | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11273501

WEDNESDAY: Administrative - Health Plan Group Services Rep | Medova Healthcare Financial Group | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11269407

THURSDAY: Emergency Services Call Taker | Sedgwick County | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11271694

FRIDAY: Custodial Manager | Wichita State University | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11271622

2 horses killed in Ford County crash

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Angela Smith
Two horses died Monday morning after a crash in Ford County.

Family of Valley Center man create memorial challenge - clipped version

Updated: 13 hours ago
After running 50 miles for his 50th birthday and 60 miles for his 60th birthday, the family of Jeff DeGarmo is serving as his feet in memory of his 65th birthday.

Project Justice ICT donates kids-sized face masks to schools

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Shawn Loging
Project Justice ICT collected nearly 500 kid-sized masks for those returning to school this week.

Updated: 13 hours ago

No injuries reported after house fire in W Wichita

Updated: 14 hours ago

Concordia bowling alley fire under investigation

Updated: 14 hours ago

Smile on the Mile challenge created to remember late Valley Center man’s mission to get people outside

Updated: 14 hours ago

Man dies in Reno County accident Sunday morning

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
A 24-year-old man died in an accident in Arlington Sunday morning, according to the Reno County Sheriff’s Office.

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Shawn Loging
A Wichita area family is encouraging others to get outside to remember their father.

Bowling alley in Concordia destroyed due to fire Sunday morning

Updated: 15 hours ago
The fire is being investigated as a crime scene.