Wichita organizer offers simple, yet efficient back to school tips

By Lily Wu
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Tuesday, thousands of Wichita Public Schools students will head back to school for the first time in six months. Rachel Murphy, a professional organizer with Simplify My Life ICT, says there are things you can do now to help make the start of your child’s school year successful.

1. Create a routine and stick to it. Murphy says it’s great to have a visible schedule that the entire family can see. She says the key is preparing today for a successful tomorrow. Think about everything you need for the next day including outfits and meals.

“We’re always going to run into real life. Things are going to happen. Schedules are going to get off. So, if we have those things already ready to go, then we don’t have to worry about it. We can handle those little inconveniences,” says Murphy.

2. Prepare a space for learning. Murphy says you should create a homework station for your child. She said it can be as easy as gathering school supplies into a portable caddie.

“Distractions at home are going to be hard enough. If I now have to go find the glue stick and the scissors and go find this and that, I’m easily going to get distracted. So, it’s very important that we as parents set our kids up for success,” says Murphy.

3. Include your kids in the process. Murphy says this point is crucial. She says you should ask them to organize their spaces and provide input. Something as simple as a station by the door equipped with hooks for jackets and umbrellas as well as bins for each family can help make getting out the door each more a little quicker.

Murphy also suggests checking the weather forecasts to prepare for the day. You can always do that using the Storm Team 12 app.

