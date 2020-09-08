Advertisement

4You: World record pencil collection ‘unofficially’ broken, WPD welcomes kids back to school

By Angela Smith
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWCH) - Here are the good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood.

A Haysville woman now holds the “unofficial” world record for the largest pencil collection. Read the full story behind Lexi’s World Record.

And, it was the first day of school for Pre-K-5 students in the Wichita school district. While it was different, officers from the Wichita police department were there for an extra show of support. See the first-day photos here.

