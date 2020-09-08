Caught on Camera: Truck runs power pole, damages Salina pawn shop’s A/C unit

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nick’s Pawn Shop in Salina is hoping the public can help identify a vehicle that left behind a lot of damage at the business.

Surveillance video posted to Facebook shows a white Dodge Dakota leaving Hanks Tavern hit a telephone and/or power line, then back up into the AC unit at Nick’s Pawn Shop before leaving the area.

The pawn shop said the incident happened Friday, September 4, at 7:30 p.m. Any with information about the vehicle or driver is asked to call the Salina Police Department.

