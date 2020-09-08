Advertisement

Caught on Camera: Truck runs power pole, damages Salina pawn shop’s A/C unit

Surveillance video shows a truck crash into a telephone and/or power line, then backed up into the A/C unit at Nick's Pawn Shop in Salina before leaving the area.
Surveillance video shows a truck crash into a telephone and/or power line, then backed up into the A/C unit at Nick's Pawn Shop in Salina before leaving the area.(Nick's Pawn Shop/Facebook)
By Angela Smith
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nick’s Pawn Shop in Salina is hoping the public can help identify a vehicle that left behind a lot of damage at the business.

Surveillance video posted to Facebook shows a white Dodge Dakota leaving Hanks Tavern hit a telephone and/or power line, then back up into the AC unit at Nick’s Pawn Shop before leaving the area.

The pawn shop said the incident happened Friday, September 4, at 7:30 p.m. Any with information about the vehicle or driver is asked to call the Salina Police Department.

If you recognize this pickup, please contact the police.

On Friday evening 9/4/2020 at about 7:30 PM a white Dodge Dakota leaving Hanks Tavern hit a telephone and/or power line, then backed up into our AC unit before leaving the area. Any help or information about the vehicle or driver should be sent to the Salina Police Department. Thank you.

Posted by Nick's Pawn Shop on Saturday, September 5, 2020

