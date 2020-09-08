Advertisement

Eisenhower National Airport sees most passengers since start of pandemic

ICT Airport sees largest number of passengers over Labor Day weekend since start of pandemic.
ICT Airport sees largest number of passengers over Labor Day weekend since start of pandemic.(KWCH)
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Labor Day weekend marks the end of the busy summer travel season. School begins and family vacations come to a close.

But despite COVID-19 concerns, Eisenhower national airport saw record numbers this weekend.

For Eisenhower National Airport the Friday leading into the Labor Day weekend saw the largest amount of passengers since the pandemic started.

Valerie Wise, business development manager said, “The business traveler is not flying yet, that hasn’t rebounded yet. It’s been the leisure traveler that’s been flying and with schools in session, that’s going to slow down.”

ICT Airport business development manager, Wise, said over six thousand travelers flew through Wichita this holiday weekend.

“The traffic has been just stagnant for the past seven weeks ever since that spike in corona cases. I think that was the second week in July. Ever since then it’s just been stagnant,” said Wise.

Eisenhower National Airport is seeing the most traffic it has in months. But there are still coronavirus safety measures in place to hopefully reduce the spread in these larger crowds.

But passenger Kele Williams said he didn’t notice more people traveling on Labor Day.

“I actually thought I would see a little bit more than I have now and to me, there’s not too many people traveling on Labor Day,” said Williams. “But it is COVID season or COVID year and a lot of people are really nervous about traveling.”

Williams has been flying for work continuously through the pandemic and says as long as he’s wearing a mask and keeps his hands clean, he feels safe.

“Of course the COVID does cross my mind and getting it because I’ve been traveling non-stop since it has come out but I still have to work,” said Williams.

