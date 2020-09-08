First day of school in USD 259 brings some back to classroom for first time in 6 months

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday (Sept. 8, 2020) brought the first day of the 2020-2021 school year for Wichita Public Schools. While students at the middle-and-high-school levels continue with remote learning, an in-person return for elementary students brought many of them back into a classroom for the first time since March.

The first day back looked different than when students last attended school in-person. The changes started with the way elementary students in Wichita entered their buildings. Signs designated certain doors for certain grades. More changes inside help with social distancing.

“Typically our welcome back is pretty lively, as you all know. We have music, we’re hugging. But it was more orderly this time. We had kids in lines, they had their masks on,” Wichita Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Alicia Thompson said.

For the older students starting remote for at least the first nine weeks, Dr. Thompson said the district did have enough devices for students but is still working on distributing hotspots (helping to make sure they’re able to stay connected).

“We had a reservation for about 3,500. We’ve passed out now 5,300 and we’re still going,” Dr. Thompson said of the WiFi hotpots. “So we will continue to pass those out, and our provider will continue to provide those to us.”

In addition to the hotspots, the distirct is accepting donations to provide families with internet access through a program called “Closing the Homework Gap, One Tribe at a Time.”

“The goal is to partner schools with local churches to pay for internet for families who can’t afford it,” USD 259 Executive Director of Public Affairs Terrell Davis explained. “So a $120 donation from the church or organization will provide internet service for a kid for 12 months.”

So far, more than 20 churches have stepped up to help.

“Our church as a whole donated money, again, knowing these are our neighbors, these are our friends and our families in neighborhoods that may need some extra support,” said Judy Zimbelman with West Heights United Methodist Church.

Dr. Thompson said schools are also making accommodations for students still waiting on their hotspots, including temporarily reserving a room at school where they can access the internet.

Addressing an issue with some having challenges accessing online learning, the Wichita school district has set up a tech help hotline. About 20 people are working to take calls and answer questions. Parents can call 973-HELP (4357) Monday-Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

