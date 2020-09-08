Independence man killed in SE Kansas crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office worked a deadly accident Monday night.

Around 9:21 p.m., Deputies along with Independence Rural Fire and Independence EMS were dispatched to an area near the entrance of the Elk City Lake Overlook in reference to a motor vehicle injury accident.

On the scene, they learned from witnesses that a green 1983 ASVE (Assembled Vehicle) 3-wheeled trike driven by Franklin Bliss of Independence, KS failed to stop at the gate which was closed and locked entering the Overlook. Bliss’s vehicle entered the tree line and came to rest on the northwest side of the roadway. Bliss died on the scene.

