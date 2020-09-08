Advertisement

Kansas to receive $63 million in FEMA unemployment funds

(WHSV)
By Matt Heilman
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Tuesday announced an award of $63 million to help Kansans who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds come through FEMA’s Lost Wages Assistance program (LWA).

“I appreciate the Federal Emergency Management Agency for its quick response to my administration’s application, and for making these funds available to those who need them throughout our state and nation,” Governor Laura Kelly said in a news release announcing the federal assistance.“We will work to distribute these dollars as quickly and efficiently as possible to keep Kansas families in their homes and food on their tables.  However, it is still critically important for Congress to create a coherent strategy and act on a long-term solution for those who have found themselves unable to work due to the pandemic’s impact on our economy.”

Kelly’s office explained the LWA is limited in scope and will only be available to those receiving at least $100 in unemployment benefits. The Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) estimates that claimants won’t begin receiving benefits any sooner than late September.

Unlike the $600 per week Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program that expired in July, claimants the latest round of federal benefits needs to certify that their unemployment or partial unemployment is due to disruptions caused by COVID1-9.

“For those who are eligible, payments will be retroactive for the week ending Aug. 1, and will remain in effect until FEMA terminates the program,” Kelly’s office explained.

Since March 15, Kelly’s office said KDOL has paid out more than two million weekly claims totaling more than $1.8 billion between regular unemployment and the federal pandemic programs. For more information on available benefits for unemployed a Kansans or to apply for benefits, visit here: Get KansasBenefits.gov.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Safety

Kingman County deputy accidentally electrocuted

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Kingman County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday one of its deputies was accidentally electrocuted on Labor Day.

News

Wichitans enjoy unofficial end to summer

Updated: 2 hours ago
Wichitans enjoy unofficial end to summer

Back To School

Wichita Public Schools launches helpline for MyRemote learning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The first day of school is always full of jitters, getting to know each other and this year, for some Wichita Public Schools students and staff, getting to know new technology.

Accidents

Independence man killed in SE Kansas crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office worked a deadly accident Monday night.

Latest News

News

WPD joins is welcoming Wichita Public Schools students back to school

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Officers from the Wichita Police Department helped kick off a new school year for Wichita Public Schools students.

News

Busy travel weekend for Eisenhower National Airport

Updated: 12 hours ago
|

News

Eisenhower National Airport sees most passengers since start of pandemic

Updated: 17 hours ago
The busy summer travel season ends with Labor Day weekend that see the most passengers since the start of the pandemic.

Education

Kansas college students strike to protest campus opening

Updated: 19 hours ago
Kansas college students strike to protest campus opening

News

Back to school tips

Updated: 20 hours ago
Back to school tips

Crime

Caught on Camera: Reckless driver causes damage to Salina business

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Nick’s Pawn Shop in Salina is hoping the public can help identify a vehicle that left behind a lot of damage at the business.