KINGMAN, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kingman County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday one of its deputies was accidentally electrocuted on Labor Day.

The sheriff’s office said Deputy Marion Guy Williams was working in his back yard when the accidental electrocution happened.

Deputy Williams was an eight-year veteran of the Kingman County Sheriff’s Office.

It is with a very heavy heart that the Kingman County Sheriff’s Office has to report the passing of one of its deputies... Posted by Kingman County Sheriff’s Office Kansas on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

