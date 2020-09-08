Advertisement

Man killed in shooting near downtown Wichita

Wichita police say one man died from injuries in a shooting reported Sept. 8, 2020 in the 700 block of South Sycamore.
Wichita police say one man died from injuries in a shooting reported Sept. 8, 2020 in the 700 block of South Sycamore.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An 18-year-old man died from injuries in a Tuesday afternoon shooting reported in the 700 block of South Sycamore, near downtown Wichita.

Police said the shooting happened about 4 p.m. and the early stages of the investigation include interviewing witnesses. As of 5 p.m., there were no reports about possible suspects nor arrests made in the case.

