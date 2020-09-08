Advertisement

McPherson mask ordinance set to expire, school district to require them

McPherson mask order expires
McPherson mask order expires(City of McPherson/Facebook)
By Angela Smith
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A mask ordinance in McPherson will expire at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday. The city commission voted 3-0 on Tuesday not to extend the ordinance.

The city said businesses and organizations may still enforce the wearing of masks in their establishments if they so choose.

McPherson USD 418 said it will continue to enforce mask-wearing despite the ordinance’s expiration.

“USD 418 will continue to expect all staff, students, and visitors to wear masks and continue practicing social distancing. Thank you for the part you play in keeping students and staff safe and healthy,” said the district.

USD 418 Mask Wearing Continues On September 8, 2020, City Ordinance No. 3340 expired in the City of McPherson. However,...

Posted by USD 418 on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

As of Tuesday, September 8, McPherson reported 24 active cases of COVID-19, 3 hospitalizations, one death and 198 recoveries. The county has reported 223 confirmed cases since March 2020.

