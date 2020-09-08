Much needed rain still headed to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that some soaking moisture is lined up and ready to move toward Kansas in the coming days, providing some drought relief for the area.

Rain showers will develop through the night and early morning hours on Wednesday. A few flakes of snow could mix in in with the rain near the Colorado state line, but accumulations of snow are not expected. Temperatures will start in the 30s and 40s and only warm into the 40s and 50s during the afternoon. Expect it to remain very cool with chances for showers extending throughout the day.

Showers will linger Wednesday night and Thursday. Although it will remain cool, temperatures are expected to come up a bit later in the week and should be back into the 70s and 80s by the weekend. After Friday, we can expect the rain to end and brighter skies to return.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy; rain likely. NE 15-25; gusty. Low: 50.

Tomorrow: Showers likely; breezy. N/NE 10-20; gusty. High: 56.

Tomorrow night: Cloudy; off and on showers. N 10-20. Low: 51.

Thu: High: 60 Cloudy; off and on showers.

Fri: High: 71 Low: 56 Mostly cloudy; a few PM showers.

Sat: High: 83 Low: 60 Mostly sunny and warmer.

Sun: High: 80 Low: 58 Sunny.

Mon: High: 78 Low: 59 Sunny.

Tue: High: 79 Low: 58 Sunny.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.