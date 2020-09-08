Advertisement

Smaller, rural districts across Kansas recap start to school year

On the eighth day of the school year for Smoky Valley Public Schools in Lindsborg, teacher Jenna Dreiling discusses progress of the first week and offers advice to teachers starting their years this week (Sept. 8, 2020).
By Ruby Munguia
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINDSBORG, Kan. (KWCH) - While several districts in the Wichita and Kansas City, Kan. areas prepare for a mix of remote and in-person starts this week, smaller, typically more rural districts across the state weigh in on their progress.

Teachers who spoke with Eyewitness News Tuesday credit students for getting them through early challenges in the school year’s first several days. Teachers Erin Williams, with the Smoky Valley school district in Lindsborg and Jenna Dreiling with the Great Bend school district, started meeting with students a little more than a week ago. They said their biggest challenges so far have been wearing masks and getting younger students to social distance. They did say, however, that students have adjusted surprisingly well to the unusual new school year.

Williams and Dreiling also shared some advice for teachers preparing to meet with students for the first time in several months this week.

“I would say, ‘don’t ignore the elephant in the room.' You know, they’ve got anxieties as well, so give them a platform to actually express their feelings and emotions, and help them through it. That’s the biggest thing,” Williams said.

Dreiling said her advice would be that “slow wins the race.”

“You know, the first day was just learning and figuring it all out,” she said. “And did we get everything done we needed? Absolutely not, because everything just takes longer with the cleaning and hand sanitizing and teaching of how to social distance. But, you know, today’s (Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020) our eighth day of school and I think things are just going faster and better every day.”

Williams and Dreiling said they aren’t taking any days for granted and hope to stay in the classroom for as long as possible.

