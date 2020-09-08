Some technology issues as more Kansas schools begin classes

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) - Technology issues are popping up in some Kansas school districts that opened with mostly online classes.

The Olathe district experienced interruptions to service Tuesday morning when nearly 50,000 users with different devices tried to log on to a system that was meant for 30,000 students.

The district started Tuesday with middle and high schools learning remotely and elementary students using a hybrid of online and in-person classes. After more servers were added, the interruption was solved by mid-morning.

In Wichita, where middle and high school students also started remotely, school officials were working to provide hotspots for all students who still needed them.

