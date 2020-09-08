Temperatures tumble today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a powerful cold front moving through the state today will take morning temperatures in the 60s and 70s and send them into the 40s and 50s during the afternoon. To make matters worse, rain is likely throughout the state and it will be accompanied by a ferocious breeze from the north gusting to over 40 mph.

Far western Kansas will most likely see a rain and snow mix on tonight into Wednesday morning, but between a warm soil and air temperatures in the lower to middle 30s, accumulation looks unlikely. However, the northwest corner of the state may have a slushy inch or two of snow on grassy areas by Wednesday morning.

If Goodland manages to see any snowfall accumulation, even a fraction of an inch, it will be the earliest recorded snowfall of the season.

More rain, wind, and temperatures well below normal are on tap tomorrow and Thursday before the storm system slowly exits the area on Friday. Clearing skies and lower 70s on Friday will be replaced by sunshine and warmer weather this weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Showers/storms likely; breezy with temps falling into the low 60s. Wind: E/N 15-25; gusty.

Tonight: Rain and wind. NE 15-25; gusty. Low: 50.

Tomorrow: Off-and-on showers; breezy. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. High: 59.

Tomorrow Night: Occasional showers. N 10-20. Low: 52.

Thu: High: 64. Low: 58. Occasional showers; continued cool.

Fri: High: 73. Low: 60. Mostly cloudy with passing showers.

Sat: High: 83 Low: 57. Mostly sunny and warmer.

Sun: High: 78. Low: 53. Sunny.

Mon: High: 79. Low: 58. Sunny.

