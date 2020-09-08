Advertisement

Temperatures tumble today

Weather Forecast Sep. 8
Weather Forecast Sep. 8(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a powerful cold front moving through the state today will take morning temperatures in the 60s and 70s and send them into the 40s and 50s during the afternoon. To make matters worse, rain is likely throughout the state and it will be accompanied by a ferocious breeze from the north gusting to over 40 mph.

Far western Kansas will most likely see a rain and snow mix on tonight into Wednesday morning, but between a warm soil and air temperatures in the lower to middle 30s, accumulation looks unlikely. However, the northwest corner of the state may have a slushy inch or two of snow on grassy areas by Wednesday morning.

If Goodland manages to see any snowfall accumulation, even a fraction of an inch, it will be the earliest recorded snowfall of the season.

More rain, wind, and temperatures well below normal are on tap tomorrow and Thursday before the storm system slowly exits the area on Friday. Clearing skies and lower 70s on Friday will be replaced by sunshine and warmer weather this weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Showers/storms likely; breezy with temps falling into the low 60s. Wind: E/N 15-25; gusty.

Tonight: Rain and wind. NE 15-25; gusty. Low: 50.

Tomorrow: Off-and-on showers; breezy. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. High: 59.

Tomorrow Night: Occasional showers. N 10-20. Low: 52.

Thu: High: 64. Low: 58. Occasional showers; continued cool.

Fri: High: 73. Low: 60. Mostly cloudy with passing showers.

Sat: High: 83 Low: 57. Mostly sunny and warmer.

Sun: High: 78. Low: 53. Sunny.

Mon: High: 79. Low: 58. Sunny.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Much cooler weather and rain take over Tuesday

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Sarah Fletcher
Big changes are coming to Kansas this week.

Forecast

Powerful cold front turns summer into a taste of winter

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jake Dunne
The strongest cold front to move through the state in years will take temperatures in the 80s and 90s on Labor Day and send them into the 40s and 50s on Tuesday. Adding insult to injury, a wind driven rain for most, but some will see a rain/snow mix on Tuesday night.

Forecast

Big cool down on the way

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
A cold front will bring much cooler weather to Kansas after Labor Day.

Forecast

Hot and windy through Labor Day, much colder Tuesday

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 8:21 AM CDT
|
By Dean Jones
Hot and windy weather continues through Labor Day

Latest News

Forecast

Hot through Labor Day, then a big cool down arrives

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
It’s going to stay sunny and hot through Labor Day, but a cold front will bring some much cooler weather next week.

Forecast

Hot Labor Day weekend, windy too

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:27 AM CDT
|
By Dean Jones
Hot Labor Day weekend across Kansas

Forecast

Hot for Labor Day Weekend, then much cooler next week

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT
It’s going to be sunny and hot for the holiday weekend, but much cooler weather and chances for rain will arrive next week.

Forecast

Weekend will be hot, then huge change come next week

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:47 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we have a worry-free Friday coming our way.

Forecast

Turning Up the Heat

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT
Lighter winds Friday then a wind-blown warm-up this weekend followed by a chilly rain Tuesday

Forecast

Cold front brings wind, but no rain to Kansas

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:45 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a cold front will cruise through the state today.