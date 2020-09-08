Wichita man arrested on attempted murder, kidnapping charges

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man faces several charges including attempted murder after an incident early Monday morning.

According to police, officers were contacted by a 38-year-old woman who had visible injuries after a domestic violence situation with 39-year-old Christopher Tucker.

Investigators say the woman arrived home from work at around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday and Tucker was hiding in her garage. He then got into her vehicle, strangled her and forced her to drive to a location in Northeast Wichita.

Police say Tucker forced her back to her home, where he refused to let her leave. Then, forced her to drive to another home in the 600 block of S. Elizabeth, where he bound her and still did not allow her to leave.

On Monday morning, police say Tucker cut her loose and she was able to escape and run from the home.

Investigators also found out the woman was awarded custody or their 10-year-old son, but Tucker was hiding the boy’s location.

Police were able to find the boy along with Tucker at a home in the 1700 block of W. University. Tucker was arrested without further incident and the boy was placed in the custody of his mother.

Tucker was booked on several charges, including attempted murder, three counts of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated domestic battery, threats, aggravated burglary, violation of a protection from abuse order, aggravated interference with parental custody, and outstanding warrants.

Police are still investigating the case.

Police urged anyone who is in, or anyone who knows of someone in, a dangerous domestic relationship to reach out for help.

Here are some resources:

• Sedgwick County, 911

• Harbor House Domestic Violence Shelter, 263-6000

• Wichita Family Crisis Center, 267-7233

• Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center, 263-3002

• StepStone, 265-1611

• The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.