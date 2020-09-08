Wichita Public Schools launches helpline for MyRemote learning

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The first day of school is always full of jitters, getting to know each other and this year, for some Wichita Public Schools students and staff, getting to know new technology.

All middle and high school students will start off of the year remotely. WPS Superintendent Dr. Alicia Thompson said the district had enough devices for these students and others who enrolled in MyRemote learning, but she said some still need hotspots.

”We had a reservation for about 3500. We’ve passed out now 5300, and we’re still going. So, we will continue to pass those out, and our provider will continue to provide those to us. So we won’t run out of hotspots, you may not have them right now, but we will continue to get them,” said Dr. Thompson.

The district also created a help desk for parents and students who have technology questions or need help with computer issues. Parents can call 973-HELP (4357) Monday-Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

