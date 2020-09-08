Advertisement

Wichita Public Schools launches helpline for MyRemote learning

Wichita Public Schools
Wichita Public Schools(KWCH)
By Angela Smith
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The first day of school is always full of jitters, getting to know each other and this year, for some Wichita Public Schools students and staff, getting to know new technology.

All middle and high school students will start off of the year remotely. WPS Superintendent Dr. Alicia Thompson said the district had enough devices for these students and others who enrolled in MyRemote learning, but she said some still need hotspots.

”We had a reservation for about 3500. We’ve passed out now 5300, and we’re still going. So, we will continue to pass those out, and our provider will continue to provide those to us. So we won’t run out of hotspots, you may not have them right now, but we will continue to get them,” said Dr. Thompson.

The district also created a help desk for parents and students who have technology questions or need help with computer issues. Parents can call 973-HELP (4357) Monday-Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

We've created a help desk for parents and students who have technology questions or need help with computer issues.

Posted by Wichita Public Schools on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

WPD joins is welcoming Wichita Public Schools students back to school

By Angela Smith
Officers from the Wichita Police Department helped kick off a new school year for Wichita Public Schools students.

Kansas college students strike to protest campus opening

Kansas college students strike to protest campus opening

By Grant DeMars
A group of University of Kansas students went on a strike from classes on Monday to protest the opening of the campus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tips to prepare your child for the first day of school

Wichita organizer offers simple, yet efficient back to school tips

By Lily Wu
Rachel Murphy, a professional organizer with Simplify My Life ICT, says there are things you can do now to help make your child successful.

Hays Middle School moves learning online this week due to COVID-19

By Angela Smith
Hays Middle School will resume classes online Wednesday due to a number of staff and students in isolation or quarantine

Newstalk: K-State professor talks preparations for P-12 remote learning

Haysville school districts plan to provide all students with free meals through 2020

By Angela Smith
Students in the Haysville school district will receive free breakfast and lunch at school through the remainder of the year.

Performing-arts activities in Wichita Public Schools to start remotely

By Anna Auld
While student-athletes in the Wichita school district are looking forward to practices and games, other activities won’t be practicing in person. This includes band, choir and theater.

Wichita student-athletes get back to practice after fall sports reinstated

By Hailey Tucker
With fall sports back on for teams in the Wichita public school district, student-athletes across the city restarted practice Wednesday afternoon.