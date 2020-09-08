Advertisement

Will Apple reveal new iPhone 12 next week?

New Apple Watch and iPad models are expected
Apple schedules an event for next week, fueling iPhone 12 speculation.
Apple schedules an event for next week, fueling iPhone 12 speculation.(Source: CNN)
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Apple hopes you’ll dial this one up.

Next week, the technology giant is holding what it calls an Apple Event.

Many expect the company to reveal the iPhone 12 with full 5G capabilities.

It would be the first iPhone to connect to the new, ultrafast wireless network.

But iPhone fans may not want to get their hopes up too high for next week.

There have been questions for months about whether pandemic-related supply chain issues would delay its release.

And some tech analysts say next week’s event will primarily focus on new Apple Watch and iPad models.

Apple Event streams Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Smaller, rural districts across Kansas recap start to school year

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ruby Munguia
Teachers who spoke with Eyewitness News Tuesday credit students for getting them through early challenges in the school year’s several days.

National

Biden, Trump both to campaign in Michigan

Updated: moments ago

Back To School

McPherson mask ordinance set to expire, school district to require them

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Angela Smith
A mask ordinance in McPherson will expire at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday. The city commission voted 3-0 on Tuesday not to extend the ordinance.

National

Officers capture 1 of 2 fugitives after Georgia deputy shot

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Law officers have captured one of two Texas fugitives wanted after a Georgia deputy was shot.

National

GBI investigating police shooting

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
The GBI says the 29-year-old Potter fired numerous gunshots at Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney during a traffic stop on Monday.

Latest News

National

Boeing finds new problem with 787 that will delay deliveries

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Boeing is dealing with a new production problem involving its 787 jet, which the company calls the Dreamliner.

Coronavirus

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine study paused after one illness

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Late-stage studies of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate are on temporary hold while the company investigates whether a patient had a serious side effect linked to the shot.

Breaking News

Wichita City Council extends mask ordinance

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shawn Loging
After hours of comments and discussion, the Wichita City Council Tuesday evening voted to extend its mask ordinance.

News

First day back for Wichita Public Schools students

Updated: 1 hours ago
First day back for Wichita Public Schools students

News

Man killed in shooting near downtown Wichita

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Police said the shooting happened about 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, and the early stages of the investigation include interviewing witnesses.