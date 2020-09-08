Workforce Center hosts virtual job fair

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Workforce Center is hosting a virtual job fair this week.

The 2020 Virtual Get Hired Job Fair is happening Tuesday, September 8th, to Thursday, September 10th, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event post said, “Hundreds of open positions will be on display in the 2020 Get Hired Virtual Job Fair.”

To register for the job fair, click here.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.