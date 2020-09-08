Advertisement

Workforce Center hosts virtual job fair

Get Hired Job Fair
Get Hired Job Fair(KWCH)
By Lily Wu
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Workforce Center is hosting a virtual job fair this week.

The 2020 Virtual Get Hired Job Fair is happening Tuesday, September 8th, to Thursday, September 10th, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event post said, “Hundreds of open positions will be on display in the 2020 Get Hired Virtual Job Fair.”

To register for the job fair, click here.

