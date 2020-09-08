Advertisement

WPD joins is welcoming Wichita Public Schools students back to school

Wichita police officers hand out baseball cards and junior officer stickers to Wichita elementary school students.
Wichita police officers hand out baseball cards and junior officer stickers to Wichita elementary school students.(Wichita Police Department)
By Angela Smith
Published: Sep. 8, 2020
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Officers from the Wichita Police Department helped kick off a new school year for Wichita Public Schools students.

The officers joined USD 259 teachers to welcome students back to school with a baseball card and junior officer sticker.

Patrol South Community Policing, the Broadway Corridor Team and the Homeless Outreach Team visited Harry Street Elementary. Other officers were dispatched to other elementary schools through the district to assist with first day of schools.

“We’re wishing them a safe and fun year of learning!” The police department said on Facebook.

