WPD joins is welcoming Wichita Public Schools students back to school
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Officers from the Wichita Police Department helped kick off a new school year for Wichita Public Schools students.
The officers joined USD 259 teachers to welcome students back to school with a baseball card and junior officer sticker.
Patrol South Community Policing, the Broadway Corridor Team and the Homeless Outreach Team visited Harry Street Elementary. Other officers were dispatched to other elementary schools through the district to assist with first day of schools.
“We’re wishing them a safe and fun year of learning!” The police department said on Facebook.
