4You: Class of ‘63 presents donation to West High, Military wives honored at McConnell AFB

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are the good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

The Class of 1963 donated $1,500 to help support students in need at Wichita West High School. The gift will be used to buy essential learning materials for students attending classes remotely.

Three military wives from McConnell Air Force Base were recently awarded $5,000 scholarships from the Corvias Foundation, which gives scholarships to help military spouses complete their degrees.

Finally, a simple act of kindness from a northeast Kansas farmer sparks a chain of giving. In April, retired farmer Dennis Ruhnke, who lives near Troy, mailed one of his five N-95 masks to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, asking him to give it to a nurse or doctor in need. Ruhnke and his wife recently received a care package from the mayor of Troy, New York, with a letter expressing appreciation for his generosity. The giving also inspired a local business outside Troy, New York to donate thousands of sugical and N-95 masks.

