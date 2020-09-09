Advertisement

4You: Class of ‘63 presents donation to West High, Military wives honored at McConnell AFB

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are the good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

The Class of 1963 donated $1,500 to help support students in need at Wichita West High School. The gift will be used to buy essential learning materials for students attending classes remotely.

Three military wives from McConnell Air Force Base were recently awarded $5,000 scholarships from the Corvias Foundation, which gives scholarships to help military spouses complete their degrees.

Finally, a simple act of kindness from a northeast Kansas farmer sparks a chain of giving. In April, retired farmer Dennis Ruhnke, who lives near Troy, mailed one of his five N-95 masks to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, asking him to give it to a nurse or doctor in need. Ruhnke and his wife recently received a care package from the mayor of Troy, New York, with a letter expressing appreciation for his generosity. The giving also inspired a local business outside Troy, New York to donate thousands of sugical and N-95 masks.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

KBI investigates after man injured in Junction City officer-involved shooting

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Matt Heilman
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating an early-Wednesday-morning officer-involved shooting in Junction City in which a 70-year-old man was wounded.

News

First-grader killed crossing road to board school bus near Abilene

Updated: 29 minutes ago
First-grader killed crossing road to board school bus near Abilene

News

Dodge City questions why KDHE lists its city hall as active COVID-19 cluster

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Matt Heilman
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s move to start identifying specific locations of active COVID-19 clusters within the state of Kansas comes with confusion for Dodge City.

News

Wichita Public Schools asks parents to keep sick children home

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Wichita Public Schools asks parents to keep sick children home

News

Man arrested after child shoots, kills teen in west Wichita

Updated: 1 hour ago
Man arrested after child shoots, kills teen in west Wichita

Latest News

News

4You for Sept. 9, 2020: Stories that make us Kansas Proud

Updated: 1 hour ago

Animals

Sedgwick County Zoo welcomes 5 Chinese alligators

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Sedgwick County Zoo welcomed five new additions to its animal family this week.

Crime

Indictment: Winfield woman embezzled nearly $600,000

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Heilman
U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said 42-year-old Audrey Elkins faces an embezzlement charge from a crime prosecutors say happened from November 2010 to November 2017 in Cowley County.

Building You

Workforce Center president encourages unemployed to start job search

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lily Wu
More than 38,000 jobs openings are available in Kansas right now.

News

USD 259: It’s up to parents to help schools contain COVID-19 spread

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Caroline Elliott
While the added measures within schools should make a difference, Wichita Public Schools, the largest school district in Kansas, says it’s up to parents to help schools slow the spread of COVID-19.