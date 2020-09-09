9 tips for cleaning electronics and school supplies

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - School is back and so are the germs. You want to bring your child home, but don’t want to bring the germs with them. Here are some tips for keeping their school supplies sanitized:

1. Keep their backpack near the door. Don’t let your child take their backpack around the house. Keep it near the entrance and take out the books they need for homework.

2. Disinfect supplies. Use disinfectants on slick binder and book surfaces before bringing them in your home.

3. Clean electronic devices properly. Jay McLaughlin, COO of Ribbit Computers, says Clorox wipes are fine to use on the outside, keyboard, and mouse of laptops, but not the screens.

4. Isopropyl alcohol works on electronics, too. McLaughlin says 70% isopropyl alcohol is safe and inexpensive. He recommends using a soft microfiber cloth, rather than a cotton rag or paper towel.

5. Turn off devices before cleaning them. “Power it off and unplug it. So, have it shut down so there’s no power, there’s no current going to that device in the event that you’ve got some type of liquid, you know, or moisture into the actual laptop,” McLaughlin says.

6. Keep a set of supplies at home. To reduce the supplies coming from school to home, keep paper, pens, and pencils at home.

7. Clean surfaces after homework is done. To be safe, disinfect the table after your child is done with their homework, and encourage them to wash their hands.4

8. Don’t forget the lunchbox. Clean your kid’s lunchbox before it goes on the kitchen counter.

9. Use a product that’s approved by the CDC for killing coronavirus. You can see the list of approved products here: https://www.epa.gov/pesticide-registration/list-n-disinfectants-use-against-sars-cov-2-covid-19

