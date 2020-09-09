Teen driver hits, kills student walking to school bus near Abilene

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - A 7-year-old girl was killed in an accident before school on Wednesday morning.

The Abilene Reflector-Chronicle reports a 7-year-old St. Andrew’s Elementary School student was killed on Wednesday morning while trying to cross the street to enter a school bus before school.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff, Gareth Hoffman, the crash was west of Jeep Rd. on 2200 Ave. He said the school bus was westbound and stopped on the avenue.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the car, a 2008 Ford Focus, was a 15-year-old girl headed to Chapman Highschool. The accident is still being investigated.

According to the superintendent of schools for the Salina Catholic Dioceses Geoff Andrews, the student was taken to Abilene Memorial Hospital where she later died.

“We have activated our crisis plan and a team of counselors is available at St. Andrew’s in Abilene for students, staff and families,” said Andrews. “We will do our best to provide support and will continue to work through these most difficult situations together.”

Abilene Public School administrators and counselors say they will be providing support for students struggling with the news and if any parents believe their child is having difficulty at school, they are welcome to call the child’s school office to make plans to pick them up.

