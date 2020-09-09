Cold rain continues to fall on Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a wintry mix in northwest Kansas will come to an end this morning, but the rain will remain in place across the state. Factor in the clouds, a strong/gusty north wind, wind chills in the 20s and 30s, and it feels more like winter rather than September across the Sunflower State.

Not much improvement is expected today or Thursday as slow moving storm systems brings more rain to the state. By the time the showers come to a complete stop, most likely on Friday, most of the state will have seen between 1 and 3 inches of rainfall.

Continuous clouds will keep temperatures cooler than normal through Thursday with highs mostly in the 50s and 60s.

Much warmer weather is expected this weekend as highs climb into the 70s and 80s. The bonus will be tons of sun that should last well into next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Off-and-on showers; breezy. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. High: 56.

Tonight: Occasional showers. N 10-20; gusty. Low: 51.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers; continued cool. Wind: N 10-20. High: 60.

Tomorrow Night: Scattered showers. N 5-15. Low: 56.

Fri: High: 73. Low: 60. Mostly cloudy with a few showers.

Sat: High: 83 Low: 58. Becoming mostly sunny and warmer.

Sun: High: 80. Low: 55. Sunny.

Mon: High: 78. Low: 56. Sunny.

Tue: High: 79. Low: 60. Sunny.

